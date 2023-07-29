ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $785.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 101,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

