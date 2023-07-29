ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $785.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $28.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 101,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.