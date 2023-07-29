Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.77. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 413,220 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNSL. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.13 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

