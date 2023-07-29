Cora Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

