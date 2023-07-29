Cora Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

