Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $383.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.35. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.