Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.59 million.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE CLB traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 597,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 432.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.