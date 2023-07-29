Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 115 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

