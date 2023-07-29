Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32), Yahoo Finance reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.42 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

OFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. 777,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

