Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Trading 22.3% Higher

Shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) traded up 22.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

