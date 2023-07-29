Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,308,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 33,925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,006.8 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of Country Garden stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

