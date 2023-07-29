Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,308,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 33,925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,006.8 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of Country Garden stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Country Garden Company Profile
