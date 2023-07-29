Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.07

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.07 ($2.98) and traded as low as GBX 217.20 ($2.78). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 218.60 ($2.80), with a volume of 381,551 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.28) to GBX 346 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 245 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.57 ($3.16).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.07.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

About Crest Nicholson

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 4,857.14%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

