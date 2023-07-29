Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Shares Down 0.6%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. 123,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,425,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Cryptyde Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Cryptyde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryptyde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryptyde during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryptyde by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryptyde by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Cryptyde Company Profile

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

