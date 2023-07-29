Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $819,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

