Curi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,262. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

