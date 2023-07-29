Curi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.60. 4,212,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,632,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.