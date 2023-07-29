Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 17,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 115,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.77. 3,528,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,007. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.