CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,458,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

