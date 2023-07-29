Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $7.08. Daktronics shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 238,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAKT shares. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Daktronics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

