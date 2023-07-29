Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $7.08. Daktronics shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 238,125 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAKT shares. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Daktronics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
