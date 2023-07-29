Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.65. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 24,201 shares trading hands.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Data I/O Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

