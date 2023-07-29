Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 932.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCHPF stock remained flat at $46.50 during trading hours on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

