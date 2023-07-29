Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Cut by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.62. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

