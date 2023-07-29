Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Cut by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.62. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

