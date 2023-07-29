Dero (DERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,524.94

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Dero has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and $22,524.94 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.24 or 0.00014452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,361.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00313975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.39 or 0.00822130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00556768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00063259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00122102 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,752,020 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

