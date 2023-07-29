Desjardins Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $408.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 945,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.