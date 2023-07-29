Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSNY remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

