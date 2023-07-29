Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

DWHHF stock remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.