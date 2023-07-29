DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

DexCom Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

