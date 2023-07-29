Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,949. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $848.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

