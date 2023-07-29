Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.25

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and traded as low as $21.26. Dnb Asa shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

