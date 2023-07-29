Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

D stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 2,930,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

