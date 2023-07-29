Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.00 on September 6th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $29.20 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $418,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $1,621,038 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $745,743,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

