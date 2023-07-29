DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Shares Down 0.1%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.
