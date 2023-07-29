Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

DUK stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,558,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,884. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.