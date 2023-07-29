Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Dundee stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 5,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,595. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 34.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

