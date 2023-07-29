Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Friday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of -0.02.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
