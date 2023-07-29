Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Friday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of -0.02.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

