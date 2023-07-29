Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 550,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 263.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,920,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,317 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 159.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 523,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 321,474 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 584.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 331,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 283,452 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 647.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 181,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 157,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

