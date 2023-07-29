Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EXG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 550,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.31.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
