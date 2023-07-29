eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. eBay also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,041. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eBay by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 854,814 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

