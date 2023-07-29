ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,097,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 6,954,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ECNCF shares. Raymond James cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,973. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.