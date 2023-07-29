ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,097,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 6,954,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ECNCF shares. Raymond James cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,973. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.