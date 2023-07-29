Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

EW traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $83.74. 5,128,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,679. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.16.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

