Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. 5,128,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.16.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,984,000 after purchasing an additional 855,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,281,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,976,000 after purchasing an additional 226,319 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.