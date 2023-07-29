Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EW. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3 %

EW traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,679. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

