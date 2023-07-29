Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.43

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.43 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.03). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.01), with a volume of 85,126 shares.

Eleco Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £68.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,733.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eleco news, insider Neil Pritchard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,002.56). 51.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Further Reading

