Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $321,510,000,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

