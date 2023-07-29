Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Down 6.7%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.46. Approximately 46,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 303,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.58. The company has a market cap of C$847.37 million, a PE ratio of -443.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of C$75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1323192 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

