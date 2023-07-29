Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in July

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 387,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter.

Enel Increases Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.1162 dividend. This is a boost from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.