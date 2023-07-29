Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in July

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 387,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter.

Enel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.1162 dividend. This is a boost from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.