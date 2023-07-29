Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108,069.39 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.58 million and $108,069.39 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,956,409 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

