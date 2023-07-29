Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in July

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.5 days.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EGHSF remained flat at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.38.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
