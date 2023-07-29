Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in July

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF remained flat at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

