Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21, reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $145.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

