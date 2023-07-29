Enzyme (MLN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $210,688.02

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $210,688.02 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $17.88 or 0.00060904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

