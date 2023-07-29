Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Further Reading

