ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading Down 1.6%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.
